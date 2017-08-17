Elyria police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Elyria police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who went missing on Aug. 7.

According to police, Erionna Cooks is described as an African-American female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 190 pounds. Her hair is shaved in the style of a mohawk and has brown eyes.

Erionna has been known to hang out in the 100 block of Melvyn Lane and the 100 block of Bell Avenue.

If anybody has information regarding Erionna's location, please contact the Elyria Police Department.

