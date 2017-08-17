Powerball jackpot up to $510M, drawing Saturday

No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $510 million for Saturday night's drawing.

The Powerball numbers (white) for the last night's drawing: 9-15-43-60-64. The Powerball (red) Power number: 4.

The next Powerball drawing is in two days. The cash option is $324.2 million.

No one has hit the Powerball since June 10.

The Powerball drawing time is at 11 p.m. The deadline to buy tickets is 9:58 p.m.

Tickets cost $2 each.

