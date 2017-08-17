T-Rex Planet ~ Register to Win Tickets!

T-Rex Planet, the Ultimate Family Jurassic Adventure

T-Rex Planet Jurassic Adventure, the largest most realistic Dinosaur event is coming to town. This fun filled family event will be at two locations, Shoppes at Willoughby Hills and the Chapel Hill Mall in Akron. There will be a wide variety of fun and educational activities designed to engage all members of the entire family. Embark on a prehistoric journey from the Jurassic, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods and discover the dinosaurs that ruled the earth for more than 150 million years ago! The main exhibit features over 100 life size ultra-realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat. Other exhibits include hands on interaction with these enormous Dinosaurs, ride a cute little baby Dinosaur, be courageous and ride a 15 foot animatronic T Rex & Triceratops. Tracey, a friendly young T-Rex greets guests once every 3 hours and can be found walking and playing with the kids. There's a fossil dig where young paleontologists can dig up ancient bones, a Virtual Reality Zone designed to stimulate your child’s imagination, a Jurassic Themed Bounce area with dinosaur inflatable bounce houses, scale a Jungle Wall. Test your skills at basketball and darts, face painting, and much more.

