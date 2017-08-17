Willoughby South High School getting rid of 'Rebels' mascot

Willoughby South High School is getting rid of its mascot. (Source: WOIO)

The superintendent of schools has ordered Willoughby South High School to get rid of the school's mascot, "Rebels."

A spokeswoman for Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools confirmed the decision Thursday morning.

The district released the following statement:

In light of the changing perception of the Civil War Rebel Icon, Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools has made a decision to move forward to identify a new figure to represent the South High Rebels.

The school host a news conference at 3 p.m. at the Harry Winters Stadium, directly behind the high school, to discuss the matter.

