Willoughby South High School getting rid of 'Rebels' mascot name

By Sia Nyorkor, Cleveland 19 Reporter
Posted by Cleveland 19 Digital Team
Willoughby South High School mascot the Rebels. (Source: Willoughby South High School) Willoughby South High School mascot the Rebels. (Source: Willoughby South High School)
WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) -

The superintendent of schools has ordered Willoughby South High School to get rid of the school's mascot, "Rebels."

A spokeswoman for Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools confirmed the decision Thursday morning.

The district released the following statement:

In light of the changing perception of the Civil War Rebel Icon, Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools has made a decision to move forward to identify a new figure to represent the South High Rebels.

The school host a news conference at 3 p.m. at the Harry Winters Stadium, directly behind the high school, to discuss the matter.    

