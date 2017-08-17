2017 Solar Eclipse forecast: Will we see it in Northeast Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland's skies will be clear Aug. 21 and everyone looking up at the solar eclipse in Northeast Ohio will have a good view.

The solar eclipse begins at 1:06 p.m. in Northeast Ohio and ends at 3:51 p.m. The best time to see it will be around 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland 19 News Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said Monday will be sunny with a high of 84 degrees.

There is no chance of rain. There will be little to no cloud coverage.

On Aug. 21, in the middle of the day it will get nearly completely dark in Cleveland thanks to the first solar eclipse since 1918.

A total solar eclipse will move the moon in front of the sun casting a shadow on all 50 states, and in Northeast Ohio we will have about an 80 percent blockage around 2:30 p.m.

According to NASA the last total solar eclipse to pass over the US coast to coast was 1918. The next time it will happen is in 2024. NASA has a complete website with all of the information on the 2017 total eclipse here.

Here's an animation from NASA of the shadow of the eclipse as it passes over Ohio.

The full eclipse will only be visible through a swath of the country starting in the Northwest in Oregon and stretching Southeast as it heads towards South Carolina. This area is being called the path of totality.

The website Vox has a helpful interactive site where you can place your zip code in the yellow box and it will diagram for you the entire event including how much of the sun will be blocked where you are.

