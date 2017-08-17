Flashback: 'No, I won't leave. I'm not leaving,' Kyrie to little fan (video)

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives past Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.

He may have made the promise a few years ago, but is Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving going back on his word?

During the summer of 2013, at an event in Vegas, a brave little fan asked asked the All-Star guard, "Are you going to leave us like LeBron left us?"

Kyrie responded, "That's a great question. No, I won't leave. I'm not leaving."

At the time, Kyrie was committed to the Cavs and the little fan was referring to the infamous "Decision" made by LeBron James to leave Cleveland for South Beach.

My how things have changed!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.