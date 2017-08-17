Know the laws: Driving through school zones

More buses are on the streets during the morning and afternoon rush hours, which means school is back in session. That also means school zones are active.

Obey the speed limit signs at the beginning of school zones must be obeyed during the posted times. Drivers are not to exceed the 20 miles per hour school zone limits during school recess, and before or after school. This law pertains to all streets that border a school and it's property boundaries.

Drivers that disobey the school zone speed limits could face a fine and added points to their driving record.

Other important driving tips to remember when driving before and after school times are the driving rules near school buses.

Follow Jamie Sullivan on Facebook and Twitter for the latest traffic updates during your morning commute!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.