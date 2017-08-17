The Great Geauga County Fair 2017

Lots to do for the entire family! The Great Geauga County Fair has over 13,000 exhibits, over 2,000 animals, rides open daily, live music and shows including Magic and Acrobatic shows and pig racing.

Skip the lines and get your tickets online for the Demolition Derby, Truck & Tractor Pulls and the Broken Horn Rodeo.

New for 2017! The High Flying Pages ~ A news aeriel act to the fair this year. This family troupe have been amazing audiences across the states.

A 30-minutes thrill show including the world renowned "High Flying Pages" flying trapeze act, daredevil motorcycles and animal comedy presentation.

For More Information visit geaugafair.com