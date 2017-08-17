Police searching for parents of child found wandering alone in Canton

Canton Police need help identifying a child that was found alone Thursday morning and was unable to provide any personal information.

She is between the ages of 11 and 14. She was found in the 400 block of 36th Street N.W.

If you know who she is or have any information concerning her parents, contact the Canton Police Department.

