1 killed in crash on I-90 in Cleveland; lanes closed

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 90 in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The accident happened on I-90 east between East 72nd Street and Martin Luther King Drive, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Two lanes of I-90 east are closed. Traffic is stop and go from Chester Avenue.

Motorists should find an alternate route until all lanes of traffic are reopened.

