Lakewood announces winner of a street mural design contest

"This is our first public piece of artwork, I guess you would say," said Charity D’Amato-Crawford.

Typically, cities frown upon people painting streets, walls or bridges. In Lakewood, they actually held a competition to see who would get to splash the street with color.

"It gets you looking at your city and your public spaces in a new way," said Council member Tom Bullocks.

This stretch of Rosewood has been closed down for a safety study, and they wanted to take advantage of the space.

"This is about making the highest quality of life in a city like ours," Bullock said.

Studio Chartreuse won the competition, now Charity D'amato-Crawford gets to put her touch on this football field stretch of road.

"The design is just a series of shapes and colors and words, hopefully that will make people feel happy when they walk by. Words like, play, love, be kind. I think we need a little bit more of that in the world now," said D'amato-Crawford.

They should complete the project in 74 gallons of paint.

"A community with art makes a better community as far as I'm concerned. It's more fun, it's a little bit lighter and brighter and happier place to live," said D'amato-Crawford.

