EBT card system back up following shutdown

Despite a system shutdown Thursday, EBT cardholders are once again able to shop. (Source: WOIO)

On Thursday, complaints poured in from Ohioans enrolled in the EBT system who were unable to use their government-subsidized food cards.

The shutdown occurred from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. due to an IT issue, and officials from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services have reported the system is back up and running.

Electronic Benefit Transfer cards enable low-income residents to purchase food and household goods that they would otherwise not be able to afford.

Cardholders can direct their questions to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

