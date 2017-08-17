Cleveland police need help identifying man accused of raping a 46-year-old woman

The Cleveland Police Department is asking the public for help to assist them in identifying a man accused of raping a 46-year-old woman. The man is wanted for felonious assault and rape.

Police said after midnight on Aug. 14, officers responded to a home on the 2000 block of West 73rd Street for a woman who had been attacked and raped. The woman was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The victim told police the suspect had come to her home with a friend of hers and the friend had left. The woman told the Cleveland Police Department the suspect beat and cut her in the face and arms, the victim also told them she was sexually assaulted.

According to the news release the woman left her home and called 911.The woman suffered severe injuries including multiple lacerations.

Police said the suspect in this case should be considered violent and dangerous. Photos of the suspect are attached to the story, the shots were taken from surveillance video at the Hanini Petroleum station on West 73rd Street. Anyone with information about this suspect asked to contact 216-623-5152.

