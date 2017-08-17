Lakewood resident's pro-pit bull campaign gains traction, supporters

Lakewood resident Jennifer Scott is leading the charge against the city's anti-pit bull law. (Source: Greg Murray)

Lakewood resident Jennifer Scott has spent the summer protesting the city's anti-pit bull ordinance, and now her one-woman cause is turning into a citywide social media movement, called "I'm with Charlie (#lkwd4charlie)."

It started in June when "Charlie" -- Scott's nine-month-old mutt -- got loose and was picked up by a Lakewood animal warden.

The warden notified the city that Charlie could be part-pit bull.

Per a Lakewood ordinance, if a dog is 50 percent pit bull, they're banned from the city.

Scott refused to conduct a DNA test to determine Charlie's makeup, and instead, raised a case to city councilman over the law's unfairness.

"This is unconstitutional," she said. "I'm fighting this for everyone, for all dogs and dog owners in the City of Lakewood."

Next Wednesday, August 23rd, Scott will bring her case before Lakewood officials who will determine whether she can keep Charlie.

Either way, Scott plans to continue fighting the law and has begun distributing yard signs that draw awareness to her initiative.

