Tornado Warning expires in Trumbull County

The National Weather Service said a Tornado Warning in Trumbull County has expired.(Source WOIO)

At 7:41 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Warren moving east at 30 miles-per-hour. Radar indicated rotation.

Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said a tornado was spotted north of Youngstown, but the storm that prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits.

