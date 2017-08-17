Boy struck by car in Cleveland, suffers head injury

The boy, 11, was taken to Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital for treatment. (Source: WOIO)

On Thursday, an 11-year-old boy was struck by a car and sustained head, leg and arm injuries.

The boy was taken to Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

The accident occurred at the intersection of East 116th Street and Union Avenue, according to Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Ciaccia.

The boy's condition is unknown at this time.

