Stow schools deliver cool blast to keep kids healthy, focused

Jennifer Dudley is getting her classroom ready for the first day of school.

She's taught first grade at Highland Elementary School for 15 years. She knows kids, combined with a hot and muggy classroom, don't exactly mix.

"When we'd get a 90-plus-degree day with huge humidity, by lunchtime there really wasn't a lot of learning going on because they'd played at recess, they were overheated and remained so the rest of the time," she said.

Which is why Dudley was happy to hear Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools decided to try out giant, two-story air conditioning units. She immediately noticed a change.

"There was a huge difference. It was much cooler in the building. We were able to leave our doors open and we didn't have to open the windows," Dudley said.

The rented units at Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools blast cool air through the hallways. They're at all the schools except the high school, which has built-in air conditioning.

Jon Beverlin is the Environmental Services Supervisor for the school district. He said the A/C, plus hallway fans, help keep the 80-year-old elementary school comfortable.

"This is a great win-win for us to cool off the building during the Indian summer and be able to hold school," he said.

Giant, two-story A/C units are being rented at Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools to help kids beat the heat. #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/3etxV69R4R — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) August 18, 2017

Before the units were installed, the heat caused kids to get sick. Many students got sent to the clinic.

"They would say that they have stomach issues, they would have the sweats or they would be sweating too much, they would have headaches because of the heat," Beverlin said.

After installing the air conditioners, doctor visits went down and kids started paying closer attention to their teachers.

"Kids were able to get through the afternoon and get their work done, not be so lethargic laying on their desks and wondering when they'd get to go home," Dudley said.

This school year is the second year the district rented the air conditioning units. They'll have them for the next six weeks.

Students at Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools head back to the classroom Tuesday.

