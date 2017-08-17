Update: Northbound and southbound lanes open on I-71 at W. 130th Street

The road is back open on Interstate 71 at West 130th Street.(Source ohgo.com)

The road is back open on Interstate 71 at West 130th Street. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation emergency crews were on the scene earlier Thursday night.

Southbound and Northbound Lanes were closed for about an hour on Aug. 17. At this time it is not known what caused the lanes to close.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

