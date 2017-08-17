Romona's Kids: Crooked River Roller Girls finish 8th at nationals

The Crooked River Roller Girls are back home after finishing 8th at the 2017 Junior Roller Derby Association Championships in Loveland, Colo. in July.

The team is losing three team members to the adult division. Natalie Kubik, who goes by the Derby name “Gnat,” hopes to be a coach someday. Kubik said the tournament was an overwhelming feeling.



“It makes you feel like you have accomplished something with everything that you put your blood, sweat, and tears into,” Kubik said. “Every year I’m so excited for our team to go to the Championships and I love making my footprint with Crooked River every year.”



Olivia Sendelbach began her career at the age of 10 after watching roller derby at a county fair.

“In the beginning it was to gain self-confidence because I was always shy and quiet and wouldn’t talk to anybody but now I just love it and I love to compete and travel,” Sendelbach said.



The team visited Cleveland 19 last year and gave Romona Robinson a derby name, “Rollin’ Romona.”

