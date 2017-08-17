Solar eclipse concerns trigger school closures in Jefferson

Out of concern for students, Jefferson Area Local Schools will close Monday, Aug. 21st. (Source: NASA)

Superintendent John Montanaro has announced Jefferson Area Local Schools will close over concerns regarding the upcoming solar eclipse.

Montanaro offered his rationale in a prepared statement that was released Thursday night:



"Good evening, after considering the dangers associated with viewing the eclipse even inadvertently during dismissal and on the bus ride home, we have decided to close school on Monday, August 21st. We have replaced the normal school day with a teacher and administrator in-service and professional work day."

The Jefferson school district, located an hour east of Cleveland in Ashtabula County, is comprised of four schools: Jefferson Area High School, Jefferson Area Junior High, Jefferson Elementary and Rock Creek Elementary.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.