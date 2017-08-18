'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' anti-DUI campaign kicks off

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration is kicking off it's annual campaign you're probably familiar with; "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

It's all about increasing awareness on how devastating driving under the influence can be, not just for those involved, but for an entire community. There's an upward trend in the number of cases involving driving while under the influence of not just alcohol, but also prescription and illegal drugs. According to the NHTSA, 28 people in the United States die each day in an alcohol-related crash.

"Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" makes it clear there's increased police presence on the roadways watching for DUI from now through the holidays with Labor Day weekend being one of the deadliest due to DUI.

So the NHTSA is asking you help spread the word by sharing via social media one of the messages you find on their website.

