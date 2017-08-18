Weak tornado touches down in Ohio; no reported injuries

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a weak tornado touched down during a storm in northeast Ohio.

The weather service says the touchdown occurred just after 7 p.m. Thursday in Trumbull County. It was classified as an EF0, the weakest rating on the scale used to measure tornado severity.

The storm downed trees and power lines, but there were no reports of injuries or structural damage.

A tornado that ripped through the area in May 1985 killed 19 people and injured more than 500 in Ohio and Pennsylvania while causing an estimated $140 million in property damage.

