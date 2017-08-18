Pillars Wing Crawl returns to Lakewood, trophy on the line

Saturday, the Pillars Wing Crawl returns with more than a dozen restaurants in Lakewood competing in categories for best chicken wings.

Pillars is a community group that’s working to promote Lakewood and connect people through social events.

The event is sold out, but guests will be traveling to different restaurants and sampling their buffalo flavors and flavor of choice recipes. Votes will be tallied and the results will be released here on Sunday.

Deagan’s and Game On Lakewood visited Cleveland 19 News to talk about their recipes and the annual event.

