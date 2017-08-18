Pillars Wing Crawl returns to Lakewood, trophy on the line - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Pillars Wing Crawl returns to Lakewood, trophy on the line

Posted by Damon Maloney, Reporter
Connect
Pillars wing crawl (Source: WOIO) Pillars wing crawl (Source: WOIO)
LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) -

Saturday, the Pillars Wing Crawl returns with more than a dozen restaurants in Lakewood competing in categories for best chicken wings.

Pillars is a community group that’s working to promote Lakewood and connect people through social events.

The event is sold out, but guests will be traveling to different restaurants and sampling their buffalo flavors and flavor of choice recipes. Votes will be tallied and the results will be released here on Sunday.

Deagan’s and Game On Lakewood visited Cleveland 19 News to talk about their recipes and the annual event.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:37:36 GMT
    Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>

  • Powerball jackpot up to $510M, drawing Saturday

    Powerball jackpot up to $510M, drawing Saturday

    Thursday, August 17 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-08-17 14:00:30 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-08-17 15:41:59 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $510 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $510 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

  • Flashback: 'No, I won't leave. I'm not leaving,' Kyrie to little fan (video)

    Flashback: 'No, I won't leave. I'm not leaving,' Kyrie to little fan (video)

    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-08-17 15:32:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives past Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives past Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.

    He may have made the promise a few years ago, but is Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving going back on his word? 

    More >>

    He may have made the promise a few years ago, but is Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving going back on his word? 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly