Elderly nun carjacked at gunpoint from her driveway on Cleveland's east side

A 71-year-old nun was carjacked at gunpoint from her driveway on Cleveland's east side Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened in front of the woman's home on Mandalay Avenue at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The victim, Mary Raymond, told police that she just returned home from the store when the suspect approached her in her driveway. He asked Raymond for the time, and then pointed a gun at her and said that he was taking her car. Raymond said she then gave the suspect her keys

Raymond, who is associated with St. Aloysious School and Church, asked the suspect if she could at least get her church supplies out of the car, but he said, "I ain't no church."

She said there was about $300 worth of school supplies, keys to the church, basketball uniforms valued at $675, and $95 worth of track equipment inside the car.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect.

