The Great Geauga County Fair Ticket Giveaway

The Great Geauga County Fair will be celebrating it's 195th year and Cleveland 19 has your tickets!
Register today for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets.
Lots to do for the entire family! The Great Geauga County Fair has over 13,000 exhibits, over 2,000 animals, rides open daily, live music and shows including Magic and Acrobatic shows and pig racing. New for 2017: The High Flying Pages ~ A new aeriel act to the fair this year. This family troupe have been amazing audiences across the states. A 30-minutes thrill show including the world renowned "High Flying Pages" flying trapeze act, daredevil motorcycles and animal comedy presentation
For More Event Information visit geaugafair.com
Register Here for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.