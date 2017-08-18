The Great Geauga County Fair Ticket Giveaway

The Great Geauga County Fair will be celebrating it's 195th year and Cleveland 19 has your tickets!

Register today for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets.

Lots to do for the entire family! The Great Geauga County Fair has over 13,000 exhibits, over 2,000 animals, rides open daily, live music and shows including Magic and Acrobatic shows and pig racing. New for 2017: The High Flying Pages ~ A new aeriel act to the fair this year. This family troupe have been amazing audiences across the states. A 30-minutes thrill show including the world renowned "High Flying Pages" flying trapeze act, daredevil motorcycles and animal comedy presentation

For More Event Information visit geaugafair.com

