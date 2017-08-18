The struggle of finding solar eclipse safety glasses

The solar eclipse begins at 1:06 p.m. in Northeast Ohio and ends at 3:51 p.m. (Source: CBS News)

Solar eclipse experts are strongly advising people to use special glasses to view Monday's event. There is only one problem: Most of the safety glasses are sold out!

Tips for purchasing solar eclipse glasses

Viewing the solar eclipse directly can lead to permanent eye damage, scientists say. Some local schools will are even canceling class on Aug. 21 to make sure students don't look at the sun, even inadvertently, during school hours.

The safest way to view the solar eclipse from Northeast Ohio are either with a pinhole viewer, or with solar eclipse sunglasses. The glasses are in such high demand, that many places are sold out of the specialty items. Some vendors are even selling counterfeit glasses, which could still lead to retina damage.

UPDATE: Solar eclipse safety glasses @GLScienceCtr are SOLD OUT! — Great Lakes Science (@GLScienceCtr) August 15, 2017

NASA has been distributing free glasses at events, but it may be too late to grab a pair.

Over 2 million eclipse glasses were sent to libraries across the country. That supply diminished quickly though. Fortunately, the Cleveland Public Library just received a new shipment, days before the celestial event.

We received additional solar glasses at Main Library. Supplies are limited and going fast! — ClevelandPubLibrary (@Cleveland_PL) August 18, 2017

The glasses are even being sold or given out for free in store and online.

High-end eyeglass dealer Warby Parker was giving away free glasses.

The convenience store 7-Eleven is selling glasses, but it is likely that many of the stores ran out.

Solme local hardware stores, like Ace Hardware, were offering glasses for sale, but supply may be limited.

Other retailers to check include Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe's, or Toys "R" Us.

can't find solar eclipse glasses anywhere so I guess I'm just gonna go blind — Amanda. (@AmandaKatchmar) August 16, 2017

I can't find solar eclipse glasses anywhere in OK, so I'm going to "condition" my eyes by staring directly at the sun for an hour each day — Phil Inzinga (@PhilInzinga) August 16, 2017

If any one wants certified #solareclipseglasses you can get them at #lowes for cheap. — Z (@skadihuntress) August 14, 2017

Anyone seeking glasses from these listed locations should call in advance to make sure there are some still in stock.

Click here for a list of last-minute solar viewer suppliers, from the American Astronomical Society.

