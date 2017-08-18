Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)

A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.

Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. Dauwen notified TSA, who reassured Dauwen that the ring would be found before escorting her to her gate in time to catch her flight.

Officer Jennifer Jakischa immediately began looking for the ring and had already found it and emailed Dauwen before she reached her final destination.

"I can't tell you how relieved I was when I received the message upon arriving in Washington DC," Dauwen said. "Thank you so much for all the effort TSA put into retrieving this ring! It has great emotional value for me since it belonged to my brother who passed away 12 years ago. I especially would like to thank TSA STSO Jennifer Jakischa for being very thoughtful, calming me down and making sure I made it to my gate in time to catch my flight."

After being notified that her ring had been found, Dauwen had her father, Eric Dauwen,go get it from Hopkins.

