Suspect named in Zanzibar shooting that left the owner injured - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Suspect named in Zanzibar shooting that left the owner injured

Owner of Zanzibar shot, reward being offered in the case. (Source: WOIO) Owner of Zanzibar shot, reward being offered in the case. (Source: WOIO)
SHAKER SQUARE, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police have issued a warrant for a 21-year-old man accused in the shooting of a Shaker Square restaurant owner.

Jamir McCall, of Shaker Heights, is wanted for the shooting of Akin Alafin Affrica.

The 45-year-old was shot on June 15 as he exited the rear of the restaurant after closing.

After the shooting McCall fled and he remains on the loose, police say. A  $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Affrica, who was shot twice, is recovering from his injuries.

If you know where McCall is give Crime Stoppers a call at 216.25Crime (252-7463) or email an anonymous tip here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:37:36 GMT
    Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>

  • Powerball jackpot up to $510M, drawing Saturday

    Powerball jackpot up to $510M, drawing Saturday

    Thursday, August 17 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-08-17 14:00:30 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-08-17 15:41:59 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $510 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $510 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

  • Flashback: 'No, I won't leave. I'm not leaving,' Kyrie to little fan (video)

    Flashback: 'No, I won't leave. I'm not leaving,' Kyrie to little fan (video)

    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-08-17 15:32:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives past Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives past Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.

    He may have made the promise a few years ago, but is Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving going back on his word? 

    More >>

    He may have made the promise a few years ago, but is Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving going back on his word? 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly