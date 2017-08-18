Suspect named in Zanzibar shooting that left the owner injured

Owner of Zanzibar shot, reward being offered in the case. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police have issued a warrant for a 21-year-old man accused in the shooting of a Shaker Square restaurant owner.

Jamir McCall, of Shaker Heights, is wanted for the shooting of Akin Alafin Affrica.

The 45-year-old was shot on June 15 as he exited the rear of the restaurant after closing.

After the shooting McCall fled and he remains on the loose, police say. A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Affrica, who was shot twice, is recovering from his injuries.

If you know where McCall is give Crime Stoppers a call at 216.25Crime (252-7463) or email an anonymous tip here.

