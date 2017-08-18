CMHA police show up at home of accused Facebook scammer

The woman accused in a nationwide Facebook scam operation is in more hot water.

Officers with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department are at Zienup Sbeih's home in the Villages of Carver Park off of East 45th Street and Quincy.

Authorities have not said why Sbeih's home is being raided. Cleveland 19 has a crew at the scene.

You may recall, Investigator Carl Monday reporter earlier this summer that several victims paid Sbeih, also known as Zee, for items like baby car seats, diapers and Disney trips but never received their products. Some of the moms made payments directly through Facebook messenger.

Earlier this month Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority confirmed Zee could soon face criminal charges for defrauding the public housing authority. In an e-mail, CMHA’s spokesperson told us they're preparing to present information to a county grand jury that could result in an indictment. As we reported earlier, Zee's income, may have far exceeded government income limits.

Zee has been on the run since mid-July, after a warrant was issued for her arrest on charges of telecommunications fraud and theft. This, after our investigation revealed she’d allegedly ripped off consumers in more than 40 states, for more than $200,000 dollars out of her CMHA apartment in Cleveland.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234. Anonymous tips can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or via text message. Text TIPS657 plus your message to Crimes (274637). Tips can also be called into the BCI tip line at 855-BCI-OHIO or (855-224-6336)

