Police: Rape suspect caught on gas station surveillance

Cleveland Police needs the public's help in identifying a man wanted for felonious assault and rape.

On August 14 at 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of West 73rd Street for a woman who'd been attacked and raped. The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. She told police that the suspect had come to her home with a friend of hers and that the friend had left. The suspect then beat and cut the victim in her face and arms before sexually assaulting her.

The 46 year old victim said she left her home to call 9-1-1.

The victim suffered severe injuries.

The suspect is considered to be violent and dangerous. He is described as a white male who went by the name "Gary" with a crew cut and is seen in the photo below. It was taken from surveillance video at the Hanini Petroleum station on West 73rd Street.

If you know who this is call the police.

