Just how dark will it get during the eclipse in Northeast Ohio?

How dark will it get in Northeast Ohio during the eclipse Aug. 21? (Source: CBS News)

All of the models of the eclipse suggest the Cleveland area will see about 80 percent of the sun covered for the eclipse, but the experience will be like standing in the shade on a bright summer day.

Here is what the sun will look like with the moon blocking 80 percent of the sun according to Vox.com.

This will happen at 2:30 p.m. when we are use to full sunshine.

The NASA map shows the area of totality which is the portion of the country that will see 100 percent blocking of the sun by the moon.

You can see Ohio is to the north and in the area of 90 to 80 percent coverage depending on where in the state you are.

Since the last total solar eclipse to move over all 50 United States was 1918 the question of how dark will it get is a valid one.

The answer, according to Dante Centuori who is the Scientist-in-Residence at the Great Lake Science Center, appears to be not that dark at all.

"With 80 percent of the sun’s disc obscured, the illumination that the ground receives will be about 5 times less than it would be compared to the non-eclipsed sun. That is about equivalent to what you’d experience if you’re in the shade on a bright day," explains Centuori.

Some have wondered if it will be similar to an overcast day.

"It’s still a lot more sunlight than we receive during an overcast day or when the sky is full of dark rain clouds," said Centuori. "At peak eclipse in Cleveland, this ground illumination will still be about 10 times more than a typical overcast day."

RELATED CONTENT:

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.