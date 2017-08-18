Petition: Supporters want 'Rebels' to remain at Willoughby South High School

Hours after the superintendent of Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools announced Willoughby South High School would get rid of the school's mascot "Rebels", supporters started a petition to keep things as they are.

The announcement was made Thursday and soon after, Christy Kasitz created a petition titled "Willoughby Eastlake School District: Save the Rebel".

As of Friday afternoon the petition has 2,781 signatures.

Some of the messages include:

Rebel Class of 1987 .... It's a symbol of our school and nothing more. Do not blow this into something more than it is. The Rebel Flag has already been removed. Unfortunately many hate groups like to use that flag as their banner. The Willoughby South Rebel is not a symbol used by hate groups!

George Ward Jr, Willoughby, OH17 hrs ago

You cannot erase history. No reason to remove a school mascot because people don't KNOW their history and are "offended" for no logical reason!!

Kathleen Kennedy-Rice, Mentor, OH17 hrs ago

I will always be a rebel!

Sarah Farley, Columbus, OH

Thursday afternoon the released a statement saying, 'In light of the changing perception of the Civil War Rebel Icon, Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools has made a decision to move forward to identify a new figure to represent the South High Rebels.'

