Parma schools cancel eclipse activities - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Parma schools cancel eclipse activities

Parma students won't be going outside to see the eclipse on 8/21 (Source: NASA) Parma students won't be going outside to see the eclipse on 8/21 (Source: NASA)
PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

School officials have canceled all outdoor viewing activities of the eclipse on Monday, August 21.

Earlier this week, Parma school officials had sent parents forms which allowed them to choose if they wanted their child to participate.

However, on Friday, Parma Schools Superintendent Carl Hilling says due to mounting safety concerns, they decided just to cancel everything.

Hilling says safety of students and staff in all their building is their top priority.

He adds they are encouraging students and staff to share in this event via the web or television.

Peak viewing time of the eclipse in the Cleveland area is 2:30 p.m. on August 21.

