Baby gifts stolen from Cleveland mother's home

A pregnant woman's Cleveland home was burglarized and all her gifts from her recent baby shower are stolen.

Cleveland police say the incident happened Thursday, August 17, on the city's west side.

Keianna Canada, 22, says everything from her stroller and car seat was taken.

She's due in a few days and now has to start from scratch.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe account for her.

Click here to contribute.

