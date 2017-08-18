Flu shots already available: Is it too early to get vaccinated? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Flu shots already available: Is it too early to get vaccinated?

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

If you've been to the doctor in the last couple of weeks you may have been offered a flu shot already for the upcoming flu season but is it too early?

Dr. Amy Edwards is an Infectious Disease Specialist with University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital and said it's not too early.

"The CDC recommends people obtaining their vaccine by October," said Edwards. 

In fact, getting the shot early is better than waiting.

Flu season is October through May, but cases can pop up outside of that window. 

According to Edwards, the argument to get it early is a good one because you're not fully protected the minute you get your flu shot.

"The vaccine takes two weeks to become effective, meaning if you get the vaccine now you won’t have peak antibody production until two weeks later," she said.

Drug manufactures have already produced this years flu shot which involves a little bit of a guessing game according to Edwards.

"The strains for this year’s flu shot have already been chosen. They are chosen early in the year to give manufacturers time to make the vaccine. That is why the vaccine doesn’t always match. Sometimes a surprise strain pops up that researchers weren’t expecting," she said. 

But can getting the flu shot early in the season protect you all the way through May?

"You ask a great question and one that we don’t completely know the answer to," explained. Edwards. "There is some data that shows in young healthy adults you can find antibodies to the strain of influenza they were vaccinated against years later. This does not mean they are protected for years because the influenza virus mutates so constantly. But the answer in older patients and in those with compromised immune systems isn’t as clear.  In babies we give a booster shot a month later because they often don’t get as high an antibody response so the booster helps with this, and helps the immunity last longer." 

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Powerball jackpot up to $535M, drawing Saturday

    Powerball jackpot up to $535M, drawing Saturday

    Thursday, August 17 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-08-17 14:00:30 GMT
    Friday, August 18 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:46:47 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $535 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $535 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

  • LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:43:41 GMT
    First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

  • Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:37:36 GMT
    Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly