Who is the new Cleveland 19 News anchor? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Who is the new Cleveland 19 News anchor?

Neeha Curtis will start Sept. 11 at Cleveland 19 News. (Source: WOIO) Neeha Curtis will start Sept. 11 at Cleveland 19 News. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Neeha Curtis, a seasoned journalist with network news experience, is joining Cleveland 19 News to anchor Cleveland 19 News This Morning.

Neeha comes to Cleveland from Dallas, Texas, where she has been the host of the nationally syndicated morning news program Eye Opener TV.

She has also anchored newscasts in Greenville, Miss. and Baton Rouge, La. 

Neeha was also part of NBC’s coverage of the 2004 Olympic Games from Athens, Greece, and contributed to Dateline NBC.

Neeha received a Masters Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University. She has taught Broadcast Journalism as a faculty professor at Mississippi Valley State, and as an adjunct professor at the University of North Texas.

Neeha was born in India and has lived in New Zealand, New York and New Jersey.

She is married with one daughter.

She enjoys volunteering and mentoring. Her first day at Cleveland 19 is Sept. 11. 

“We’re excited to welcome a versatile and experienced journalist like Neeha to Cleveland 19 News,”  said Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader. “She is a strong addition to our station, and she is excited to bring her family to a vibrant and diverse community like Cleveland. We think viewers in Northeast Ohio will really embrace her.” 

