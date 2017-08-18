Sumatran tiger passes away at Akron Zoo - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Sumatran tiger passes away at Akron Zoo

Leo (Source: Akron Zoo) Leo (Source: Akron Zoo)
Leo (Source: Akron Zoo) Leo (Source: Akron Zoo)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Akron Zoo is mourning the loss of their male Sumatran tiger, Leonidas, "Leo," who was humanely euthanized on August 13.

The zoo's professional Animal Care staff recently observed a change in Leo's appetite.

A comprehensive veterinary medical exam uncovered significant liver disease. Leo immediately underwent an aggressive treatment regimen, however he did not respond. The difficult decision was then made to humanely euthanize Leo days later. 

"Leo was a great cat and a wonderful ambassador for his species," commented Eric Albers, Animal Curator. "He was very much like a typically finicky cat and would only do what Leo wanted to do and when Leo wanted to do it. However, the staff appreciated him and enjoyed having him in Akron to educate and inspire our community."  

Leo was born on July 9, 2011, at the Oklahoma City Zoo. He arrived in Akron on March 3, 2015. The Akron Zoo is actively working with the Tiger Species Survival Plan (SSP) and is expecting a placement recommendation soon, but until that time the tiger exhibit will remain closed. The zoo's other male tiger, Sanjiv, was recently relocated to the Topeka Zoo on a breeding recommendation from the Tiger SSP. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:37:36 GMT
    Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>

  • Powerball jackpot up to $510M, drawing Saturday

    Powerball jackpot up to $510M, drawing Saturday

    Thursday, August 17 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-08-17 14:00:30 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-08-17 15:41:59 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $510 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $510 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

  • Flashback: 'No, I won't leave. I'm not leaving,' Kyrie to little fan (video)

    Flashback: 'No, I won't leave. I'm not leaving,' Kyrie to little fan (video)

    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-08-17 15:32:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives past Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives past Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.

    He may have made the promise a few years ago, but is Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving going back on his word? 

    More >>

    He may have made the promise a few years ago, but is Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving going back on his word? 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly