No Class: Jefferson School District closes for solar eclipse

JEFFERSON, OH (WOIO) -

With the Solar eclipse approaching, schools are beginning to take precautionary measures for the safety of students.

Jefferson Local School District is one of few schools that is canceling class for the day.

"We bought the eclipse glasses however, our biggest concern is if they are safe to view from," Superintendent John Montanaro said.

The eclipse glasses have been a hot item in stores throughout Ohio. However, buyers are now concerned if the glasses are all safe to wear.

Many glasses have been recalled due to products being counterfeited.

"Since the eclipse is during dismissal of school we thought it was best to cancel for the day," Montanaro added.

During the past week, students have been learning about the solar eclipse by making crafts that can be later used to view the eclipse.

Jefferson Local Schools will now hold a teacher administrative in-service and professional work day while students enjoy the day off.

