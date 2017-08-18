Does staying at home with your child save money? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Does staying at home with your child save money?

The Center for American Progress has come out with a calculator to help parents decide if they should continue to work or stay home with their children. (Source Pixabay.com) The Center for American Progress has come out with a calculator to help parents decide if they should continue to work or stay home with their children. (Source Pixabay.com)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Center for American Progress has come out with a calculator to help parents decide if they should continue to work or stay home with their children. 

The calculator measures the lost in income growth, retirement assets and benefits if a parent decides to stay at home with their kids. The tool will ask for a parent's age, gender, salary and length of time planned at home. 

According to the Center for American Progress the cost for two children in center-based care reaches nearly $18,000 a year. This calculator will allow parents to look at additional financial impacts when making this decision.

