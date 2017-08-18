West Nile virus detected in North Olmsted

The primary way a person is infected with West Nile is through the bite of a mosquito. (Source: Wikipedia)

Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials have confirmed a positive West Nile test in North Olmsted.

The alert was issued on Friday after the virus was discovered in a mosquito trap.

The news comes a day after Ohio health officials confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus, which was reported in Clermont County.

So far this year, 29 Ohio counties have reported West Nile virus found in mosquitoes collected through a statewide surveillance.

Ohio reported 17 human cases of West Nile virus last year.

Those infected with the virus report flu-like symptoms; however, roughly 80 percent of people who carry the disease experience no symptoms at all.

Center for Disease Control (CDC) officials urge the public to take the following steps to minimize the risk of transmission:

Tips for adults

Use EPA-registered insect repellents

Reapply repellent as directed.

Do not spray repellent on the skin under clothing.

If you are using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and repellent second.

Tips for children

Do not use repellent on babies younger than 2 months old.

Do not apply repellent onto a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, or cut or irritated skin.

Adults: Spray repellent onto your hands and then apply to a child’s face.

Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD) on children under 3 years old.

