Red panda cubs born, new home will be at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Two red panda cubs will have a home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The cubs were born at the zoo in July.

The red pandas will be a part of the Asian Highlands exhibit at the zoo. The exhibit will open in the summer of 2018.

An Amur leopard and a snow leopard are some of the other animals that will be featured at the Asian Highlands.

