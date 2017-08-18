Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office looking for sex offender - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office looking for sex offender

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to help them find a registered sex offender. According to the news release 42-year-old Dale Daniel Ryser failed to satisfy his offender registration requirements under Ohio Law.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 400 pounds, Ryser has blue eyes and was last pictured with a beard. Investigators said he is currently under supervision by the Adult Parole Authority, they issued a local pick-up warrant for him because of his violent history and his failure to comply with the rules. 

Ryser's previous charges:

  • Abduction
  • Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
  • Assault
  • Resisting arrest
  • Battery

He was last seen driving a black 2009 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Ohio Plates: 816YZY. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts of Ryser or his vehicle is asked to call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office immediately.

Investigators advise people not to approach or confront him. Tips can also be given at 330-339-2000 or at 1-866-4WANTED.

