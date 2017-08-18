Breakthrough eye test could identify Alzheimer's disease 20 years in advance

A new eye test could signal a major step in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. (Source: WOIO)

Doctors may soon be able to see the future, and the predictions could be grim.

According to a study published in the Daily Mail, an advanced retina test has the potential to spot Alzheimer's disease 20 years before symptoms emerge.

To help gauge its accuracy, researchers in California trialed 16 patients, compared the test results to their respective brain scans and found the eye test was just as successful at spotting the degree of plaque buildup in their brains.

In terms of Alzheimer's research, experts have called the results groundbreaking.

Alzheimer's accounts for up to 80 percent of dementia cases, affects memory, thinking and behavior, and has no cure, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Worse, Alzheimer's rates have been steadily climbing over the years, a finding that has baffled doctors. For a detailing of current facts and figures, refer to the video below:

