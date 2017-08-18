Nordstrom Rack issues apology after disabled woman blocked from handicap dressing room

Nordstrom Rack plans on instructing employees on how best to assist customers with disabilities. (Source: WOIO)

Nordstrom Rack has issued an apology after a disabled North Texas woman was turned away from a handicap dressing room at a Dallas shopping mall.

Dani Darouse, who lost her leg in a motorcycle accident last year, said she was trying to buy some apparel from the store and requested the handicap dressing room, according to CBS 11.

“The woman told me it was reserved for women with strollers. And I asked her since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign if I might use it, and she still told me, ‘no’,” said Darouse.

After a back-and-forth exchange, a second employee approached, diffused the situation and let Darouse inside the dressing room.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.