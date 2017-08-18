What are the most common Powerball numbers? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

What are the most common Powerball numbers?

26 is the most common Powerball main draw number.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Saturday's Powerball jackpot is now up to $535 million dollars. This is the 5th largest prize in the game's history.

According to LottoNumbers.com here are the most common Powerball main draw numbers:

  • 26
  • 16
  • 41
  • 22
  • 32
  • 28
  • 42
  • 23
  • 40
  • 10
  • 9
  • 39
  • 45
  • 11
  • 19
  • 20
  • 15
  • 35

Most common Powerball numbers:

  • 6
  • 20
  • 9
  • 2
  • 12
  • 11
  • 18
  • 10
  • 29
  • 1
  • 17
  • 19
  • 24
  • 26
  • 15
  • 13
  • 23
  • 32

