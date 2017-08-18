What are the most common Powerball numbers?

26 is the most common Powerball main draw number. (Source: WOIO)

Saturday's Powerball jackpot is now up to $535 million dollars. This is the 5th largest prize in the game's history.

According to LottoNumbers.com here are the most common Powerball main draw numbers:

26

16

41

22

32

28

42

23

40

10

9

39

45

11

19

20

15

35

Most common Powerball numbers:

6

20

9

2

12

11

18

10

29

1

17

19

24

26

15

13

23

32

