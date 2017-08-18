Cleveland Metroparks Zoo needs help naming baby giraffe

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo needs your help naming its newest baby giraffe. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

On Friday, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced a contest to name its male African Masai giraffe calf, born earlier this month.

To participate, visit the Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter, cast a vote with a donation to the Future for Wildlife Fund and choose one of the following names:

• Ogbonna -- meaning image of his father

• Abidemi -- meaning born during father's absence

• Ikenna -- meaning father's power

• Zawadi -- meaning gift

Each of the four names pay homage to the young calf's father, Travis. The calf's name will be selected based on the name that receives the highest donation total.

Visitors can cast their votes through Labor Day.

The Future for Wildlife Fund protects giraffes by addressing poaching and illegal snaring, moving animals to secure endangered populations and conducting studies on population and disease.

The current giraffe population globally is estimated to be less than 80,000. The population has decreased across Africa by nearly 40% over the last 15 years.

The young giraffe was born weighing roughly 160 pounds and standing over six feet tall.

