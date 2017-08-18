Former Northfield Township fiscal officer charged with felony theft

Rosemary Barrett, 55, of Macedonia, was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 from Northfield Center Township. (Source: Summit County Jail)

Summit County Sheriff's detectives arrested a Macedonia woman Friday and charged her with felony theft.

Rosemary Barrett, 55, allegedly stole a pair of credit cards belonging to Northfield Center Township and its now-defunct joint fire district.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office reports that Barrett, a former fiscal officer of the township, charged nearly $2,000 on the cards to purchase a hotel room in North Carolina and school supplies for her children.

According to the sheriff's press release: "Ms. Barrett formerly was employed by the Northfield Center/Sagamore Hills Joint Fire District in January of 2012 as a Fiscal Officer. When the fire district ceased operations in September of 2016, Ms. Barrett was hired by Northfield Center Township Trustees in a temporary capacity to close out the finances of the fire district with respect to Northfield Center Township."

Barrett was booked into Summit County Jail, and the case remains under investigation.

