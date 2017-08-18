Former Northfield Township fiscal officer charged with felony th - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Former Northfield Township fiscal officer charged with felony theft

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Rosemary Barrett, 55, of Macedonia, was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 from Northfield Center Township. (Source: Summit County Jail) Rosemary Barrett, 55, of Macedonia, was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 from Northfield Center Township. (Source: Summit County Jail)
NORTHFIELD CENTER TOWNSHIP, OH -

Summit County Sheriff's detectives arrested a Macedonia woman Friday and charged her with felony theft.

Rosemary Barrett, 55, allegedly stole a pair of credit cards belonging to Northfield Center Township and its now-defunct joint fire district.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office reports that Barrett, a former fiscal officer of the township, charged nearly $2,000 on the cards to purchase a hotel room in North Carolina and school supplies for her children.

According to the sheriff's press release: "Ms. Barrett formerly was employed by the Northfield Center/Sagamore Hills Joint Fire District in January of 2012 as a Fiscal Officer. When the fire district ceased operations in September of 2016, Ms. Barrett was hired by Northfield Center Township Trustees in a temporary capacity to close out the finances of the fire district with respect to Northfield Center Township."

Barrett was booked into Summit County Jail, and the case remains under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Powerball jackpot up to $535M, drawing Saturday

    Powerball jackpot up to $535M, drawing Saturday

    Thursday, August 17 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-08-17 14:00:30 GMT
    Friday, August 18 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:46:47 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $535 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $535 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

  • LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:43:41 GMT
    First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

  • Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:37:36 GMT
    Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly