Horrific Huron County crash hospitalizes 7, including 3 children - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Horrific Huron County crash hospitalizes 7, including 3 children

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A horrific crash occurred Friday afternoon in New Haven Township. (Source: WOIO) A horrific crash occurred Friday afternoon in New Haven Township. (Source: WOIO)
HURON COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Norwalk Post is investigating a high-speed car crash that sent seven people to the hospital, including three children.

Randall Henderson Jr., 30, of Plymouth, was driving southbound on State Route 103 in New Haven Township on Friday when he collided with Jessica Trevino, 36, who was traveling northbound.

Trevino, also from Plymouth, had five passengers in her Ford F-150 truck -- all from Willard, Ohio: Erica Gonzalez, 41; Alex Cruz, 10; Ivan Lopez, 11; Valorie Cruz, 8; and Jose Lopez, 34.

Henderson, Gonzalez, and Ivan and Jose Lopez were all life-flighted to St. Vincent Hospital.

Alex and Valorie Cruz and Trevino were taken to Willard Mercy Hospital. 

Trevino and Gonzalez were the only ones wearing their seat belts. 

Both drivers and all passengers suffered serious, incapacitating injuries. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Powerball jackpot up to $535M, drawing Saturday

    Powerball jackpot up to $535M, drawing Saturday

    Thursday, August 17 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-08-17 14:00:30 GMT
    Friday, August 18 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:46:47 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $535 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $535 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

  • LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:43:41 GMT
    First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

  • Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:37:36 GMT
    Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly