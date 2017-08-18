Horrific Huron County crash hospitalizes 7, including 3 children

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Norwalk Post is investigating a high-speed car crash that sent seven people to the hospital, including three children.

Randall Henderson Jr., 30, of Plymouth, was driving southbound on State Route 103 in New Haven Township on Friday when he collided with Jessica Trevino, 36, who was traveling northbound.

Trevino, also from Plymouth, had five passengers in her Ford F-150 truck -- all from Willard, Ohio: Erica Gonzalez, 41; Alex Cruz, 10; Ivan Lopez, 11; Valorie Cruz, 8; and Jose Lopez, 34.

Henderson, Gonzalez, and Ivan and Jose Lopez were all life-flighted to St. Vincent Hospital.

Alex and Valorie Cruz and Trevino were taken to Willard Mercy Hospital.

Trevino and Gonzalez were the only ones wearing their seat belts.

Both drivers and all passengers suffered serious, incapacitating injuries.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.