Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber knocked out of game with injury

Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber left the game versus the Kansas City Royals on Friday in the 6th inning. Kluber suffered a sprained ankle, covering first base on a ground ball. 

Kluber gave up one run and six hits in his performance. He had four strikeouts and one walk on the night.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

